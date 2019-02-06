Arkansas Senate endorses Daisy Bates, Johnny Cash statues

FILE - This May 11, 2018 file photo shows a statue of James P. Clarke, a former Arkansas governor and U.S. senator in the late 1800s and 1900s, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The Senate on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, picked civil rights leader Daisy Bates and singer Johnny Cash as their top choices for the statues in a non-binding vote as lawmakers tried to whittle down their choices for new statues representing the state. Arkansas is currently represented by statues of Clarke, and Uriah Rose, a 19th century attorney. Andrew DeMillo, File AP Photo