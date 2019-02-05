The Latest: O’Rourke to decide on 2020 run this month

Former Democratic Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, left, stands with Oprah Winfrey after appearing on "Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square" Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in New York. The lineup on Tuesday also features actors Bradley Cooper and Michael B. Jordan and philanthropist Melinda Gates, underscoring the sense of celebrity that surrounds O'Rourke. Kathy Willens AP Photo