Art exhibit shows Ivanka Trump lookalike vacuuming up crumbs

FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, Ivanka Trump listens to question during a Generation Next White House forum at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. A new art exhibit at a Washington museum shows an Ivanka Trump lookalike pushing a vacuum cleaner and invites spectators to toss crumbs for her to clean up. Ivanka Trump and her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump criticized the exhibit as a sexist attempt to humiliate her. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo