Historians irked by musical ‘Hamilton’ escalate their duel

FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, and the cast of “Hamilton” perform at the Tony Awards in New York. Ever since the historical musical began its march to near-universal infatuation, one group has noticeable withheld its applause, historians. Many academics argue the onstage portrait of Alexander Hamilton is a counterfeit. Now they’re escalating their fight. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision