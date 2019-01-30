Railroad settles civil suit in 2014 death of film worker

FILE - In this April 9, 2014, file photo, Richard Jones, right, sits next to wife Elizabeth as they sit in their attorney's office while talking about their daughter Sarah Jones, the 27-year-old camera assistant killed Feb. 20 by a freight train while filming a movie in southeast Georgia, in Atlanta. A railroad owner has settled a civil lawsuit by the family of a film worker killed in the 2014 train collision on its tracks in Georgia, ending the company's appeal of a $3.9 million jury verdict in the case. David Goldman, File AP Photo