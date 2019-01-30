Super Bowl week to feature Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Migos

FILE - This May 24, 2018 file photo shows music maker Jermaine Dupri during an interview in New York. Dupri and Travis Scott have been criticized for taking part in Super Bowl-related events, but their shows among others will still go on. Dupri will host a concert series called Super Bowl Live while Scott is expected to perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl Party two days before performing at Super Bowl 53 on Sunday. John Carucci, File AP Photo