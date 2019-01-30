Dissident artist: China’s arrests of Canadians unsurprising

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2018 file photo, Ai Weiwei attends the 2018 National Art Awards, hosted by Americans for the Arts, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York. Weiwei says China's arrests of two Canadians who have been detained in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese Huawei executive is unsurprising because disappearances and forced detentions without due process are common in China. The frequent government critic issued a statement Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in response to tensions between Canada and China ahead of his exhibition at Toronto's Gardiner Museum next month. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision