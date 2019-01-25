Tom Raum, versatile Washington reporter for AP, is dead

Tom Raum, a versatile writer who covered three presidents, Congress and national politics, and translated knotty economic issues for readers during a 44-year career with The Associated Press, died Friday. He was 74.
His wife, Nora Raum, says the cause of death was a brain injury from a fall last week at home.
Raum joined the AP in Tallahassee, Florida, and spent two years there before transferring to Washington in 1973, arriving during the Watergate investigation that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. His first job in Washington was as an editor working the overnight shift.
He covered Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, and was on the economics beat during the Great Recession from December 2007 to June 2009.
Raum retired in 2015.
