Fresno police fatally shoots armed man during standoff

Police in Fresno have fatally shot a man armed with an ax during a standoff that lasted several hours at an apartment complex.
Deputy Police Chief Pat Farmer said SWAT officers fired several "lethal and nonlethal rounds" at the 29-year-old man on Saturday. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The Fresno Bee reports the standoff began around 5:30 a.m. after a woman called police, saying her brother was high on drugs and armed with an ax and a stun gun.
Lt. Michael Landon said the woman and several children later got out of the apartment safely, but the man refused to leave.
Landon said the man was also wanted on a warrant.
