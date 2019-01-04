Famed Connecticut herbalist’s widower ordered off farm

A Rolls-Royce automobile sits on the Caprilands herb farm of the late famed herbalist Adelma Grenier Simmons, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Coventry, Conn. Simmons, who died in 1997 at age 93, is credited with reintroducing and popularizing the use of herbs in American cooking. Her widower Edward Cook, accused of failing to maintain the property, is fighting an eviction order. Dave Collins AP Photo