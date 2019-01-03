Restored Pompeii gladiator building open to public

A woman looks at a fresco at the Schola Armaturarum building in Pompeii, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. A 2,000-year-old building where gladiators trained in ancient Pompeii is now open to visitors, eight years after its collapse following rainfall. The Pompeii archaeological site said the public can visit the Schola Armaturarum on Thursdays and that restoration experts will explain how they painstakingly restored frescoes inside the building. ANSA via AP Cesare Abbate