Bad headlines for Trump also means rough stretch for Hannity

FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity talks during an interview during a taping of his show in New York. Bad news for President Donald Trump also means a tough time for his biggest media backer, Fox News’ Hannity. His ratings are down since the election, and his rivals are up. Still, Fox will finish as the top-rated network in all of basic cable for the third straight year. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo