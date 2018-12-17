Can we talk? Ugandans try to coax longtime leader to leave

FILE - In this Thursday, May 12, 2016 file photo, Uganda's long-time president Yoweri Museveni, left, and his wife Janet Museveni, right, attend his inauguration ceremony in the capital Kampala, Uganda. A new movement wants to find out whether President Yoweri Museveni's tentative embrace of a so-called "national dialogue", after a government showdown with opposition pop star Bobi Wine, can lead to one of Africa's longest-serving leaders being talked into giving up power. Stephen Wandera, File AP Photo