As sentencing looms, Flynn is upbeat, has adoring fans

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal courthouse in Washington, following a status hearing. Flynn is relaxed and hopeful even as the possibility of prison looms when he's sentenced in the Russia probe Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. The retired three-star general pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with the then-Russian ambassador to the U.S. during President Donald Trump's White House transition. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo