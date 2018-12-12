Argentine actor in anti-sex abuse video accused of rape

Accompanied by members of Argentine Actresses, Thelma Fardin speaks during a press conference where she accuses television star Juan Darthes of raping her when she was 16-years-old, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. President Mauricio Macri said Wednesday on Twitter that his government canceled a gender-related violence televised public service announcement that featured Darthes, “out of respect” for Fardin. Joaquín Salguero AP Photo