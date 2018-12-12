13 Yule Lads come to town to herald Icelandic Christmas

Local actor playing 'Candel-Stealer', one of Iceland's 13 mischievous troll brothers that have taken the role of Father Christmas, addresses guests at the geothermal nature lagoon by Lake Myvatn, north Iceland, Saturday Dec. 8, 2018. Instead of a friendly Santa Claus, children in Iceland enjoy favors from 13 mischievous troll brothers that arrive from the mountains thirteen days before Christmas. Egill Bjarnason AP Photo