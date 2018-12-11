‘Conservative outsider’ enters race for Mississippi governor

A first-term Republican state lawmaker says he's running for Mississippi governor in 2019 as a "conservative outsider."
Rep. Robert Foster of Hernando announced his campaign Tuesday evening on social media and at an event in DeSoto County.
He says running his family farm as an agricultural tourism business has taught him about hard work and the Christian faith.
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant cannot run again because of term limits.
Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to run for governor. His campaign has more than $5 million. Another Republican, Petal Mayor Hal Marx, has announced for governor.
Democrats already in the governor's race are Attorney General Jim Hood and retired Jackson State University employee Velesha P. Williams.
Party primaries are in August.
