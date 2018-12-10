Man who claimed Howard Hughes inheritance dies in Nevada

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2005 file photo, Melvin Dummar smiles after signing copies of a book that Gary Magnesen had written about Dummar's claims that Howard Hughes left him a portion of the Hughes estate. Dummar, a delivery driver who falsely claimed that billionaire Howard Hughes left a handwritten will bequeathing him $156 million, has died in rural Nevada. Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said Dummar died Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, under hospice care. He was 74. Deseret Morning News via AP, File Scott G. Winterton