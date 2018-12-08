In Hollywood of Mississippi, voter fraud like a movie script

Elaine Blair sells collard greens, mustard greens and turnip greens out of the back of her pickup truck Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Canton, Miss. Blair, who lost a 2015 election for a seat on the Canton Board of Aldermen, says she was not surprised to hear that seven people, including the person who defeated her, are now facing voter fraud charges connected to the 2017 Canton city elections. AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus) Emily Wagster Pettus AP