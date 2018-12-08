Savannah Arts Center, yes; Googly Eyed Center for Arts, no

Some of the suggestions were serious and some were silly.
In the end, the Savannah City Council decided to go with a straightforward name for a new public building: The Savannah Cultural Arts Center."
The Savannah Morning News reports that the council had received a variety of suggestions from the community. Some suggested names honoring Savannah-linked artists, writers and musicians.
Among the sillier suggestions was the "Googly Eyed Center for the Arts." That was a reference to pranksters who placed "googly eyes" on a likeness of Revolutionary War figure Nathanael Greene at his monument in October.
The city got 163 responses after soliciting suggestions. Officials said the chosen name had been suggested by more than 20 percent of them.
Thursday's vote was unanimous.
By adding Savannah to what they have been calling the cultural arts center, the city adds some ownership to it, said Alderman John Hall.
"I think before we get bogged down with naming it after individuals, I think we should go with that," Hall said.
Construction of the center is expected to be completed by the end of the year, although operations are not expected to begin until late February or early March.
The $24.4 million center includes a 464-seat performing arts theater with a fixed stage, a smaller "black box" performance theater that can accommodate 100 seats, five studio classrooms and gallery space, concessions, a set workshop and dressing rooms, and offices. The studios will be used for hand-built and wheel throwing ceramics, metals and glass, and other visual arts.
