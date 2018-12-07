Russian rappers, other artists targeted in crackdown

In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, Russian musician Nastya Kreslina, member of electronic duo called IC3PEAK performs during a concert in Yekaterinburg, Russia. In recent months, Russian artists have experienced a spike in pressure from the authorities, with a string of concert cancellations and arrests that have brought an outcry from critics who see it as the latest expression of censorship against Russian musicians. Anton Basanayev AP Photo