New performing arts center to be built in Jaffrey

A new performing arts center is going to be built in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.
The Park Theatre and Hutter Construction have signed contracts to start the $3 million project, which is funded by individual and foundation donations, tax credits, and a loan from the USDA Rural Development office.
The original Park Theatre opened in 1922. It served as a movie and vaudeville house until it closed in 1976. People have been working to open a new Park Theatre since 2005.
Hutter says it has a target of mid-January for excavation to start the foundation.
