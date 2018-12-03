Media coverage contrast’s Bush’s era with Trump

A week of the media commemorating the death of former President George H.W. Bush climaxes Wednesday with a memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral. Leading up to it, coverage has almost inevitably focused on the contrast between Bush's time and the present day.
Even without President Donald Trump giving fresh fuel to those comparisons, they led to at least one angry television confrontation Monday on ABC's "The View."
Media coverage also featured some pre-planning that paid off for CBS' "60 Minutes" and a lovely personal remembrance from the often-biting columnist Maureen Dowd of The New York Times.
TV networks marked the moment Monday with reminiscences and coverage of Bush's body being flown from Texas to Washington, D.C., with brief ceremonies involving family.
