Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Roger Stone, former adviser to Donald Trump.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Former Vice President Dick Cheney; former Secretary of State James Baker; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Jon Tester, D-Mont.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Warner.
