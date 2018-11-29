Can basketball save the world? New NYU course says yes

FILE - In this March 2, 2010, file photo, director Dan Klores attends the premiere of “Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks” at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York. Klores thinks basketball, invented in the U.S. by a Canadian and now being played by more than 300 million people in China, can have an even more powerful reach than soccer, the world’s most popular sport. NYU professor David Hollander developed “How Basketball Can Save The World: An Exploration of Society, Politics, Culture and Commerce Through the Game,” a four-credit course that will debut for the summer 2019 session. Evan Agostini, File AP Photo