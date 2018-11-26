Carlos Ghosn: From auto industry icon to scandal

FILE - In this July 17, 2014 file photo, Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn answers questions from journalists during a press conference at Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in Tokyo. A trailblazer and visionary in the auto industry, Carlos Ghosn is also a highflyer prone to excesses that may have helped bring on his surprise downfall as head of the world’s best-selling auto group. Ghosn was arrested last week in Japan for allegedly falsifying financial reports and misusing funds at Nissan Motor Co. It was a stunning reversal for the industry icon. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo