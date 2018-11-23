A look at the books which have inspired literary classics

This combination photo shows covers of classic books, “War And Peace,” by Leo Tolstoy, left, and George Orwell’s “1984.” Behind every great book are the books which influenced it. Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” reflected the author’s reading of the philosophy of Arthur Schopenhauer, along with works about Napoleon and French history. Orwell’s “1984,” the Dystopian political novel, reflects in part the British author’s reading of James Burnham’s “The Managerial Revolution” and Halford Mackinder’s “Democratic Ideals and Reality: A Study in the Politics of Reconstruction.” Signet Classics via AP Knopf