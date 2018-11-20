Woman claims Avenatti dragged her by arm across floor

FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo, Michael Avenatti is interviewed in New York. A woman who says she had a relationship with Michael Avenatti alleges he dragged her by the arm across the floor of his Los Angeles apartment after an argument. Court papers obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press detail actress Mareli Miniutti’s account. Avenatti hasn’t addressed the specifics of the allegations but says he’ll be fully exonerated after a thorough investigation. Mark Lennihan AP Photo