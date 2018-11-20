Routed New Mexico GOP works to recover amid unclear leaders

Rising stars were defeated, infighting stalled fundraising and President Donald Trump's unpopularity in New Mexico, a state that for decades has been a Democratic stronghold, reversed all the historic gains Republicans made four years ago.
After losses in statewide and legislative races this month, the GOP is seeking to regroup and find new leadership.
And with redistricting looming in three years, Democrats could cement their power even more.
"Republicans may not have until 2030 to have a real seat at the table," Republican former state senator and blogger Rod Adair said. "That's how long it may take to rebuild."
The party lost the governorship and the state's three contested U.S. House contests. Democrats also strengthened their numbers in the New Mexico House, shrinking Republicans to their smallest caucus in more than two decades.
It's a dramatic turn from 2014, when Gov. Susana Martinez won re-election by a record margin and the GOP won the majority in the state House of Representatives for the first time since President Dwight D. Eisenhower was president in the 1950s. The party was viewed by some in the GOP as a national model because of its recruitment of up-and-coming Latina and Native American elected officials in Democratic areas.
But many, like state Reps. Monica Youngblood and Sharon Clahchischilliage, lost re-election bids this time.
"Part of the problem was the local election was nationalized," said Rep. Jason Harper, a Rio Rancho Republican who edged out a Democratic challenger. "Many of my friends, including Republicans, wanted to come and vote against all Republicans because of Trump."
Internal squabbling between Martinez and others in the party also contributed to defeats, Adair said. Super PACs started by Martinez previously helped with get-out-the-vote operations and fundraising, he said.
"That was mostly gone this time around," Adair said. "It's needed to fight the structural advance the Democrats have in this state."
Adair said the party should recruit young members and diverse candidates to appeal to the growing segment of voters who identify as independents.
State Rep. Kelly Fajardo, a Los Lunas Republican, has started a nonpartisan organization, Rise New Mexico, which seeks to recruit and train business-oriented women to run for office.
"Most groups that train women to run for office are on the far left," Fajardo said. "My goal is to grab the middle."
Meanwhile, the GOP caucus is preparing for an altered landscape within the Legislature when work gets underway in January. Democrats held a 38-32 majority ahead of the midterm elections, but that margin is expected to grow to 46-24 pending recounts in a couple of races.
On Sunday, House Republicans elected Rep. James Townsend, a 63-year-old retired oil executive from Artesia, as their minority leader. He replaces House Minority Leader Nate Gentry, who did not run for re-election.
Outgoing U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, R-Hobbs, announced Tuesday he's running to by the next chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico. The 71-year-old congressman recently lost his bid for New Mexico governor to U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Pearce also lost badly in his other bid for statewide office in 2008 when then-U.S. Rep. Tom Udall defeated him for U.S. Senate in New Mexico.
Harper said Democrats shouldn't be too quick to celebrate. Overreach on issues like legalizing marijuana and massive spending could bring the GOP back within a few years, he said.
And who will lead the resurgence?
"That person is out there," Adair said. "He or she hasn't shown his or her face yet."
Comments