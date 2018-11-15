Militant or poet? US sanctions Hezbollah leader’s son

In this Nov. 3, 2014 photo, Jawad Nasrallah, the second eldest son of of Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, films his father addressing his supporters, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. Jawad, who was designated by the U.S. State Department this week as a “global terrorist,” is a poet and music lover who moves around without security and whose role within the group is shrouded in secrecy. Hussein Malla AP Photo