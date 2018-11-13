Egypt’s retired soccer star sentenced to 1 year in prison

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012 file photo, Al-Ahly SC’s Mohamed Aboutrika celebrates after scoring a goal against Sanfrecce Hiroshima during their quarterfinal at the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament in Toyota, Japan. On Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, an Egyptian court sentenced Aboutrika, one of the country’s greatest all-time soccer players, to a year in prison for tax evasion while also giving him the option to pay a fine of 20,000 Egyptian pounds, or $1,115, to have the sentence suspended. Shuji Kajiyama, File AP Photo