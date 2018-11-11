On SNL, Pete Davidson says sorry to wounded vet he mocked

In this Nov. 10, 2018 photo provided by NBC, Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw, from left, a congressman-elect from Texas, Pete Davidson, Anchor Colin Jost, and Anchor Michael Che appear during Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” in New York. Davidson made his apologies to Crenshaw whose appearance he mocked, saying Crenshaw “deserves all the respect in the world.” NBC via AP Will Heath