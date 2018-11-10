Trump says 7 to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

FILE - In this May 13, 2008 file photo, Sheldon Adelson, CEO of the Las Vegas Sands Corp., left, sits with his wife Dr. Miriam Adelson before a session at the President’s Conference in Jerusalem. President Donald Trump has announced his first recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and they include Miriam Adelson, Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, who is retiring after more than 41 years in the U.S. Senate; former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach and Alan Page, who began a legal career after leaving the NFL. Tara Todras-Whitehill, File AP Photo