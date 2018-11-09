President Donald Trump talks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Washington.
President Donald Trump talks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP Photo

Trump claims video distributed by White House wasn’t altered

The Associated Press

November 09, 2018 09:09 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is claiming that a video the White House released depicting contact between a White House staffer and a CNN reporter wasn't altered.

Trump tells reporters that the video distributed by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was simply a "close up" and "was not doctored."

But a frame-by-frame comparison with an Associated Press video of the same incident shows the one tweeted by Sanders appears to speed up CNN reporter Jim Acosta's arm movement when he makes contact with a White House intern — apparently to make the gesture more threatening.

Trump's also defending the seizure of Acosta's White House press credential and the president is suggesting that more reporters could lose theirs.

Trump claims reporters aren't "treating the office of the president with respect."

