Michelle Obama rips Trump in new book

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC’s “Today” show in New York. Michelle Obama blasts President Donald Trump in her new book, recalling how she reacted in shock the night she learned he would replace her husband in the Oval Office and tried to “block it all out.” In her book “Becoming,” set to come out on Tuesday, Nov. 13, she denounces the president for bragging to a TV host in 2005 about sexually assaulting women. AP, File Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision