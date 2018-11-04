Longoria, Ferrera, Saldana and more rally for Latino votes

Zoe Saldana, from left, Eva Longoria, Gina Rodriguez, America Ferrera and Rosario Dawson join the New Florida Majority, the Florida Immigrant Coalition, the Center for Popular Democracy Action and the Latino Victory Project to host “Latinas en Marcha,” a rally encouraging registered Latino voters to turn out to vote in the upcoming midterm elections on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Ball and Chain in Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Miami Herald via AP Patrick Farrell