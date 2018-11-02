News outlets hoping for engaging digital election experience

FILE - In this June 6, 2017 file photo, Kelly Odom, of Union Beach, N.J., watches election results on her phone at New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno’s Republican primary election watch party in West Long Branch, N.J. One screen is no longer enough for journalists planning their coverage of the midterm elections next week. Television networks and other news organizations recognize that many people will follow the results on TV with a pad or smartphone in their hands, or avoid television altogether. So they’re competing aggressively to provide immersive digital experiences, particularly for people impatient to know how the news affects them personally. Mel Evans, File AP Photo