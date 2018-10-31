Migrant caravan must walk as Mexico ignores demand for buses

Central American migrants bathe in donated water brought in on trucks, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central Americans hoping to reach the U.S. border take a rest day in Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Thousands of weary Central American migrants in a caravan rested Wednesday in southern Mexico while their representatives tried to negotiate transportation hundreds of miles ahead to the capital, but by evening there was bad news: they’d be walking again the next day. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo