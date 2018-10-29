Gas-tax repeal advocates seek recall of California AG

Carl DeMaio, who is leading the Proposition 6 campaign to repeal a recent gas tax increase, gestures towards a mockup of a ballot calling for voters to approve Prop. 6 on the November ballot, during a new conference Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. DeMaio says that if the bid fails he’ll seek to recall Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra saying Becerra wrote a deceiving ballot title. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo