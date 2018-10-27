Mail bomb suspect’s personality changed radically

Former male dancer David Crosby, left, looks at a poster showing Cesar Sayoc, second from bottom and at right on motorcycle next to Crosby, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Hopkins, Minn. Sayoc was identified by authorities as the Florida man who allegedly sent pipe bombs to some of President Donald Trump’s most prominent critics. Crosby said he worked with Sayoc about 12 years ago. Jim Mone AP Photo