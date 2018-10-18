New Zimbabwe documentary on massacres takes aim at president

Zimbabweans watch the documentary, “Gukurahundi genocide:36 years later” during its screening in Harare, Wednesday, October 17, 2018. The screening of the documentary on massacres by the military in the 1980s ended in harsh exchanges, reflecting how the killings pose a challenge for a new president who preaches unity but refuses to apologize for his alleged role in one of the countrys deepest wounds. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo