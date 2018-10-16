Ex-Houston mayor aide settles case over misuse of resources

An ex-press aide to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has reached a plea deal to settle a charge alleging she misused city resources to promote personal projects including a proposed reality TV show.
Darian Ward on Tuesday agreed to pretrial diversion, a form of probation, to resolve a misdemeanor charge of abuse of official capacity. The charge could be removed from her record if she successfully completes one year of probation.
Ward apologized after the court hearing. She resigned in January.
As part of the agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge of failure of a public information officer to provide access to public information. Ward was accused of refusing to provide records to a journalist.
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said when evidence shows misuse of government resources — "we prosecute."
Comments