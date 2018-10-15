1 year after MeToo, survivors reflect on their disclosures

In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 photo, Katie Labovitz poses for a portrait in New York. One day after actress Alyssa Milano urged the Twittersphere to join her in sharing a personal story of sexual harassment in the wake of rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Labovitz shared a story about being sexually assaulted by a Donald Duck mascot at Epcot Theme Park when she was 15 years old. Labovitz said the overall experience of sharing has been “very empowering but very scary.” Mary Altaffer AP Photo