Candidate offers McCartney tickets for selfies with cutout

A county board of supervisors candidate in eastern Iowa is giving away Paul McCartney concert tickets to someone who participates in the candidate's selfie contest.
The Quad-City Times reports that the Ken Croken campaign is hiding life-size cardboard cutouts of him around Scott County. People are encouraged to find one, take a selfie with it and then email the photo to Croken or post it on Facebook with the hashtag #CatchKenCroken.
A campaign Facebook posting Wednesday evening provided the addresses of the first two locations: one in Davenport, one in Bettendorf.
He says he wants the tactic to engage voters and doesn't want to plant hundreds of campaign signs that would spoil the county's fall scenery.
Former Beatle McCartney is scheduled to play at the Taxslayer Center in nearby Moline, Illinois, in June. Croken will give away two tickets to a winner selected randomly from the pool of selfie senders.
