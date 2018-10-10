The Latest: Turkish paper publishes photos of Saudi ‘squad’

Security guards stand outside the Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. Turkey said Tuesday it will search the consulate as it investigates why journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a contributor to the Washington Post, vanished there Oct. 2, an extraordinary probe of a diplomatic post amid Turkish officials’ fears the writer had been killed inside the building. Saudi officials said he left the building unharmed. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo