Miss America Organization strikes back at rebellious states

FILE – In this Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, Miss North Dakota Cara Mund reacts after being named Miss America during the Miss America 2018 pageant in Atlantic City, N.J. The Miss America Organization is striking back against state pageant groups who revolted against the national leadership in the run-up to this year’s competition. The national group has revoked the licenses of four states, threatened at least 15 with probation, and thanked others who supported the pageant’s leadership, headed by former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson. Noah K. Murray, File AP Photo