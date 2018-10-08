APNewsBreak: Hillary, Bill Clinton to go on tour this year

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and her husband former President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, N.Y. The Clintons announced Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, they will visit four cities in 2018 and nine in 2019 across North America in a series of conversations dubbed “An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.” Seth Wenig, File AP Photo