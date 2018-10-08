FILE - In this July 13, 1996 file photo, Montserrat Caballe during a concert in Dresden, Germany. Spanish opera diva Montserrat Caballe, renowned for her bel canto technique and her interpretations of the roles of Rossini, Bellini and Donizetti, has died. She was 85. Hospital Sant Pau press officer Abraham del Moral confirmed her passing away early on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018.
Royalty, fans turn out for Caballe’s funeral in Barcelona

The Associated Press

October 08, 2018 05:43 AM

BARCELONA, Spain

Royalty, political leaders and fans are attending the funeral in Barcelona of Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe.

The 85-year-old Caballe died Saturday at a hospital in the Catalan capital where she had been since September.

Spain's Emeritus Queen Sofia attended the funeral Monday in the Les Corts district of the Catalan capital. Also present were Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Spanish tenor Jose Carreras and Catalan regional president Quim Torra.

Her family said Caballe will be buried at the Sant Andreu cemetery, next to her parents.

Caballe achieved international fame as an opera singer in the mid-1960s.

Later, she performed the duet "Barcelona" with Freddie Mercury of the rock group Queen and sang on two tracks on an album by New Age composer Vangelis.

