Jailed film director stops hunger strike after 144 days

In this handout photo taken on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 and released by Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, a doctor examines imprisoned Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov in the hospital in Labytnangi, Yamalo-Nenets region, Russia. Sentsov, an opponent of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2015 for conspiracy to conduct terror attacks, charges that he denies. (Russian Federal Penitentiary Service via AP) AP