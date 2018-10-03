Kavanaugh had the edge over his accuser in TV audience size

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Nielsen company s­­­ays the audience for Kavanaugh’s testimony during last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at 5 p.m. was 35 percent higher than it was for Ford just before lunchtime. Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, and he angrily denied it. Andrew Harnik, Pool AP Photo